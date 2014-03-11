Made For… by Patrick Bairamian

I am not made for that
to count the quantum possibilities of
infinity until the oblivion of your
book-smarts traps you at a corner
you’d need to build a ladder at a height exceeding
Olympus, but it can be done
I’m not made for that
To write the world’s sorrows and its exclamations
over the period of a half-life drunken state
of poetry and metaphors drowning in my own
literary forms to wake up hung over and
change the world with the start of
the greatest chapter ever written in the page
of human dissidence
I am not made for that
to search upon the horizon with the eye
of a calculating beating heart
weave a design over the pale pulp of a
string bound notebook- searching for the
elementary structure of a foundation that
will change and morph into itself through
the mechanics drawn out by a pencil and
part of mind no reaper could have access to
I am not made for that
which makes the world spin with strife
and beg the people of your tribe
to love you for promises so vast
the sea would cringe at your deceit.
I am made to know the limitations of
what constitutes bloodshed and wisdom
where the barrel ends on my arm
projects its deliverance unto my anti
I am made to hold the stripes of our
namesake liberty “bury it underneath a
fallen, never forgotten bloodline
to put aside my daily bread” honor the
defense of my child
set aside economics – hold my ground for
the winter approaches.
I am made to protect what is mine, take what
once was, build what will be, live as a soldier.
Patrick Bairamian is the founder and editor of No Name Press. He is the featured new writer for this week. He is also the author of a book of poetry entitled Rogue. You can reach him at patrickbairamian -at- gmail.com.
Pingback: liar. by Patrick Bairamian » The Armenite
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s
equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy I stumbled across this
in my hunt for something concerning this.