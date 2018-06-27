Amulsar Protests: The Perils of Mob Rule and the Impending Damage Awaiting Armenia

Protests at Amulsar Gold Mine Project have entered their sixth day and protesters have significantly escalated the situation, announcing that they are done negotiating and compromising, have no interest in explanations, and will only walk away when the mine is permanently shut down.
This comes a day after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan demanded that protests be stopped immediately, repeating the favorite statement of his administration, arguing that the new government is not corrupt, and does not have links to mining, and hence can be trusted to make an impartial decision for the nation. Implying that the previous government had any ties to the project does not have any evidence-based ties to reality. The only politician in Armenia linked to the project, current President Armen Sargsyan, was not a part of the previous government.
The protests are taking place due to concerns over the potential environmental effects of the mine. Protesters have chosen to use many of the strategies that brought about the recent governmental change such as blocking roads. This is the third shut down at Amulsar in recent weeks, after protesters shut down the mine for five days in mid-May, and then again for three days in early June. There had been no shut downs in the previous two years of construction.
These protests, the damage that has already been caused to the project, and the potential for its complete shutdown are disastrous, and have serious negative economic and geopolitical implications for Armenia. Moreover, it’s highly concerning that the political process in Armenia has deteriorated to a form of mob rule, where anyone seems to have the ability to exert their will and break any law or agreement through acts of sabotage.
It is regrettable how the Armenian government has chosen to handle the situation, seemingly setting its own politics interest ahead of the nation’s welfare, and creating a dangerous precedent for the future.
The Amulsar Gold Mine Project, owned and operated by Lydian International, is currently in the last phase of a two year construction process, after which it is scheduled to go into operation, with first gold expected later in the year. Once it enters operation, it is expected to become Armenia’s largest gold mine, overtaking the only other large scale gold mine in Armenia located at Sotk, owned and operated by a Russian company.
Lydian International, an Anglo-American company based in the island of Jersey, is expected to invest some 400 million dollars in the project overall, and was responsible for a majority of the entire foreign direct investment in the Armenia economy in 2017. Once in operation, the mine is expected to contribute more than 150 million dollars annually to the economy directly, while paying roughly 50 million dollars to the state budget per year.
It’s currently responsible for having directly created some 1,400 temporary jobs, forty percent of which have gone to locals, and will directly create 700 permanent jobs during operation. In addition to direct jobs created, a five to six multiplier effect should be taken into account for all of the secondary jobs that the mine creates. The mine is expected to operate for a minimum of just over a decade, with a possibility of extension given probable reserves.
The Amulsar Gold Mine Project represents by far the largest source of western investment in the Armenian economy since independence. In fact, it represents only the second large scale instance of western investment in the country, the other being a $250 million investment by an American company in the Vorotan Hydropower Plant in 2016, responsible for fifteen percent of electricity production in Armenia.
Therefore, beyond important economic implications, the Amulsar project is critical to Armenia from a geopolitical perspective. First of all, It diversifies foreign ownership in the Armenian economy, and decreases the leverage that Russia holds over the country.
Moreover, it increases the United States’ interest in the stability of Armenia, and essentially acts as a lobbying force in American decision-making to attempt to guarantee peace and stability in Armenia.
Furthermore, given that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group are investors in the project, its successful and timely completion would be a noteworthy achievement for Armenia, as it would increase Armenia’s likelihood of receiving further financing and support for large scale projects in the country in the future. The success of the mine would be a major achievement for the investment reputation of Armenia in the eyes of other western companies and investors who might be leery given their unfamiliarity with the country and region, as well as the concerns caused by a frozen conflict.
In addition to the economic and geopolitical implications, the Amulsar Gold Mine Project is considered a remarkable step forward in the mining and construction process in Armenia. Being under the strict monitoring of the World Bank and the EBRD, Amulsar is the first Armenian mining project – and in fact the first Armenian construction project of its size – to adhere to highest international environmental and safety standards.
It represents a important step forward in mining standards in Armenia, a country that, for better or worse, will be dependent on mining in the near future considering metals, precious metals, and mineral products together are responsible for a majority of Armenian exports.
The environmental concerns regarding the project, specifically that it is locations in the proximity of the Arpa River as well as a water channel leading to Lake Sevan have been repeatedly addressed by a plethora of environmental studies that have clearly demonstrated that the steps taken by the mine have completely mitigated these threats. Amulsar has operated in stark contrast to other mines in Armenia, who often lack transparency in their financing, ownership, and most important of all, environmental oversight.
If the protests continue and Lydian International is forced sell, its most likely buyer will be a Russian company. There have been rumors circulating in Armenia in recent days hinting at this. This could potentially be a major environmental calamity for Armenia, as many of the current concerns about the mine, which have no basis in reality due to the high level of transparency and oversight, may actually come to fruition.
Curiously, in addition to the preceding two year construction period, work has been going on on the site for over a decade, and yet there was no widespread local opposition to the project. Protests were always political in nature and limited to extremist environmental activists from Yerevan. In fact, there was a level of gratitude by many local villagers who, in addition to having received large compensations for their lands, would have had to leave their families to work in harsh conditions as seasonal laborers abroad without the mine.
However, thanks to an unrelenting campaign of protests and disinformation by environmental extremists, as well as national mass hysteria fueled by the governmental change, people who have little to no understanding of the greater environmental, economic, or political implications of shutting down the mine are on the verge of causing significant damage to Armenia. Under normal conditions, this would not have been a realistic threat. However, the new Armenian government has refused to act.
This is partially caused by the fact that the protesters are using the very same methods that brought Nikol Pashinyan to power. Moreover, Pashinyan’s entire claim to power rests in his popular support. Lacking a traditional national party infrastructure or the financial means to run a national campaign, Pashinyan is dependent on maintaining a high level of popularity if he is to achieve victory in snap elections that will be held in approximately one year. If he were to use police force to end the protests in order continue the operation of a mine and the policies of the previous government, Pashinyan would risk doing permanent damage to his popularity.
This pursuit of populism is how Armenia finds itself in its current situation. And beyond the aforementioned catastrophic direct economic and geopolitical damage to Armenia, this populist approach sets a frightening precedent in the country. It’s the creation of a situation where anything that is unpopular with one particular segment of the population, no matter how critical for the nation, can be derailed thanks to illegal acts of sabotage. This ultimately threatens to create a form of mob rule where unqualified fringe minorities can make decisions with far reaching consequences simply because they threaten to break the law.
Therefore it is critical for national interest for the Armenian government to set aside personal political prospects and act immediately to end the protest movement at Amulsar. In addition to the environmental threat, the failure of Lydian will be disastrous from an economic and geopolitical perspective. Beyond the economic loss, it will be a black stain on the practically nonexistent international business reputation of Armenia and will lead to skittishness by any potential western investor. Finally, it will lead to the strengthening of the formidable leverage that Russia has over Armenia.
When the stakes for the country are this high, it is incumbent upon the government and its authorities to intervene to restore order.
In 1988 after the Spitak earthquake, largely as a result of hysterical mob rule, the Armenian NPP was shut down, with disastrous consequences.
Electricity was (unreliably) available only for a few hours a day, until 1995, when the NPP was restarted.
SU collapsed and Armenia was left with no reliable energy sources: no electricity, no natural gas, no heating oil,…nothing.
People resorted to cutting down municipal trees for heat in freezing winters of Armenia.
Hundreds of 1,000s left Armenia – never to return.
Those mines provide jobs and income (to people and the State): with what are you going to replace those jobs once the mines are shut down?
If there are no jobs in Armenia, then those (unskilled) laborers go to Russia to find jobs and many marry local women and stay.
There are reportedly about 3,000 high tech open positions in Yerevan that cannot be filled, because there are no qualified people.
Yet 100s of Nairit (former) employees regularly protest to get their jobs back, because obviously they cannot find jobs in high-tech, and there aren’t enough low-tech or industrial jobs in Armenia to meet the need. The official unemployment rate in Armenia is about 20%, although like here in US, the real rate is no doubt much higher.
Again, what is your solution to creating good paying jobs in Armenia if everything that is “dirty” is shut down?
If there aren’t enough qualified people, then obviously people need to get qualified! People need to take initiative, and use their mind in order to solve their economic needs.
There are too many people in Armenia studying fields that have little demand, such as languages and economics. Knowledge of English today is a must; however, one needs to also have employable, high-value skills. One of those, as you mention, is in the field of electrical engineering and computer science.
There is nothing hindering young people from studying these fields. Perhaps young people need more career counseling when they are choosing a field of study. Young people need to think more about studying fields that have demand in Armenia and which can provide them and their families with a livable income. The 3,000 or so open positions in Armenia’s IT sector is a good example you bring.
As with the rest of the world, older people need to re-train. As in the U.S. and Europe, a biological engineer, physicist or chemical engineer often retrains and becomes a software engineer or other similar field in order to match their skills to demand.
Armenia’s environment (for today’s and future generations) must not be sacrificed for the sake of 700 temporary low-skill, low-paying jobs, and for the sake of some overseas investors who are hiding behind tax havens on obscure islands. We are not some uneducated, unaware, indigenous people for some people from outside to come and milk our natural resources and leave us with heavy metal contamination of our most precious water reservoir (Lake Sevan) and of our most precious agricultural land (the Ararat Valley) and some of our most important mountain water sources: the Arpa River and the Vorotan River.
Remember the book “Why Nations Fail” by Acemoglu and Robinson, wherein the authors compare the reasons why the North American colonies turned into a prosperous democracy, whereas the South American colonies turned into lower-prosperity dictatorships. The reason wasn’t culture: that the North was colonized by the English and the South by the Spanish and Portuguese. The reason was that the South was full of natural resources, and the European colonizers in the South continued on the existing hierarchical model of society there and created extractive political and economic institutions; the availability of large quantities of gold and silver enriched the Spanish and Portuguese back home in Europe, but it hindered the growth and prosperity of the local people. On the other hand, in the North, there were no such large quantities of gold and silver as in the South, and the indigenous population itself was not centrally and hierarchically organized. Democracy grew out as a necessity of the environment of the North, it was demanded by the colonists as a form of self-government.
We cannot let Armenia turn into an extractive, natural resources-based economy as South America did. This is not the model of developing democracy as history has shown. Armenia needs inclusive political and democratic institutions, and the recent events in Armenia is a positive step toward this direction. Read “Why Nations Fail”.
Correction: Armenia needs inclusive political and *economic* institutions, and the recent events in Armenia is a positive step toward this direction. Read “Why Nations Fail”.
One other note: believe me, if a mine operator can automate the work of excavators and haul trucks, they will do so, because that would slash their costs (what few millions they pay in wages) and they won’t need 700 people operating the mine. They would probably need only 100, and out of those maybe 50 would be for security. And, indeed, there is active work today going on to automate the entire process of mining. Autonomous excavators and haul trucks already exist, and the process of crushing ore and extracting gold is already automated. As such, with this model, the circle of people who would benefit from Armenia’s natural resources would shrink even further… And the case for the nationalization of (or at least far higher rates of taxation of) Armenia’s mines grows larger and larger by the day.
It’s not 700 jobs my friend, is a a large portion of the state budge. Copper alone was responsible for over twenty hundred million dollars contributed to the budget last year. The entire budget was 2.7 billion dollars.
The author doesn’t seem to have any concept of the environmental impact of the Amulsar gold mining project, nor any concept of science or the process of gold mining. Gold mining technology hasn’t changed since the 1960s: earth is removed to expose ore, ore is crushed to powder, mixed with cyanide, gold is extracted, and the remaining toxic slush of cyanide and heavy metals is left on site, forever to remain there until it seeps into the groundwater. (To give one the scope of the amount of toxic waste generated, let’s remind ourselves that only 1 or 2 grams of gold are extracted per one TON (1,000,000 grams) of ore; in other words, only one or two parts per million are extracted, and the rest is toxic waste.)
In fact, the entire watershed and groundwater drains into Lake Sevan via the Arpa-Sevan tunnel, which runs almost directly underneath the site of the ore processing facility. Let’s remind ourselves that Lake Sevan is used to irrigate much of the Ararat plain, which is the most important agricultural area of Armenia. Heavy metal poisoning of Lake Sevan’s waters would introduce heavy metals into the food chain: from agriculture to livestock, and finally into humans. Let’s also remind ourselves that heavy metals in animals lead to irreversible DNA mutations, some of which lead to cancer and also to major birth defects. Today, the levels of cancer and birth defects are notably high in the Lori and Syunik provinces, where there is high mining activity. Birth defects among animals are well-documented and include 2-headed sheep with 6 legs (there was a CivilNet video report about this a few years ago).
In short, the disastrous environmental consequences of the project cannot be justified by any economic measure.
Nontheless, even the economics make no sense for the Armenian state. Revenues of 10% of the value of the gold into the state budget is a joke, and once the mine is closed, the state will carry the burden of waste management (if any waste management were done at all, its lifetime cost would far exceed the 10% paid to the state). Looking at Armenian and international practice, this will mean that acid drainage will seep into the groundwater and make its way to the Arpa river as well as the Kechut reservoir, and from there to the agricultural areas of Yeghegnadzor, Lake Sevan, and finally to the Ararat valley and into the human food chain.
This so-called “foreign investment” is into a factory and piping and equipment that will only be used for 10 years. The “permanent jobs” aren’t permanent at all; they will be gone in 10 years. And those jobs are temporary low-skill, low-pay work: hardly the kind of jobs that will increase the standard of living in the area and in Armenia in general.
With regard to the involvement of state officials in the project, let us suffice to say that the millions of dollars in “donations” that Lydian gave to the now defunct “Luys Foundation” which was chaired by President Serge Sargsyan and by former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan is enough grounds to open an inquiry into a corruption case. Why would Lydian — who has not turned a profit in Armenia — be donating so many millions of dollars to a so-called “charitable” foundation when Lydian had not even turned a profit in Armenia? Why did Serge Sargsyan close down “Luys Foundation” shortly after his resignation? (Let us remind ourselves that it is through such personally-controlled “charitable” foundations that corrupt politicians obtain their bribe money. For example, the Clinton Foundation in the case of Bill and Hillary Clinton.)
Finally, the author of this article speaks as if he’s an expert on mining, but in reality, he is simply repeating the unverified claims of the mine operator. Independent studies of the Environmental Impact Report have shown major discrepancies and flaws, and point to high-level corruption involved in the granting of the license.
Lydian has not donated millions of dollars to Luys as you say. It was a $256,000 donation. Take a look at the other mines and energy players in Armenia. They have been donating millions to Luys. The Lydian donation was spent directly on students who are studying in overseas universities, particularly in the engineering field.
“– There were other issues raised with respect to Amulsar…
– There is an interesting trend observed in the history of Amulsar project critique. A few years ago, one could often hear statements that there is uranium at Amulsar that will result in uranium pollution of the region. When was the last time you heard about this?
– I think I haven’t heard about it for long.
– Yes. I assume after consulting with some experts, there is an understanding among the activists now that there is no such issue and the topic is not on the agenda any more. The next one was cyanide. We kept hearing that the cyanide will spread all over the area and will even reach Sevan. Once again it took a few years for many of the critics to admit that cyanide is expensive by itself and will also contain the extracted gold and it would be at least irrational to assume that the cyanide will flood the area”
https://en.168.am/2017/11/01/21888.html
Also the effective tax rate in the mining industry in Armenia is 36 percent, and not 10 percent, as you seem to believe.
I have simply stated the facts. As to whether Lydian has donated $256,000 or $2,560,000, the case remains as to why an obscure company that is registered on a small tax-haven island off of England, has decided to donate this amount of money to a “charitable” organization run by the then-President of Armenia. To put it lightly, there is a case for corruption here.
With regard to Uranium, the issue here is not only Uranium, but any other heavy metals that are normally not in the environment but are kept under layers of soil. Heavy metals are the real issue here — whether that is copper, lead, mercury, uranium (what is a heavy metal? Any metal with atomic number greater 20; in other words, any element heavier than Sodium).
The presence of heavy metals above natural levels in the soil, food and water that humans and animals consume lead to irreversible DNA mutations, which lead to cancer and serious birth defects. We are not only talking about the toxicity of cyanide here, and the acidity of the tailing left behind. We are talking about the inevitability of heavy metals from the processed ore making its way into the ground water, contaminated the natural waters of Jermuk, the Arpa River that irrigates the Yeghegnadzor Valley, and importantly, the contamination with heavy metal of the Arpa-Sevan Tunnel which carries water to Lake Sevan. There will also be some contamination going south, the Spendarian Reservoir. The contamination of these areas — the “heart” of Armenia — will lead to the irreversible contamination by heavy metals of Lake Sevan and the entire Ararat Valley, the main food source for Armenia’s population.
Let’s think about current and future generations. Let’s not create an industrial waste zone out of Armenia. Water is life. And water contaminated with heavy metals is not conducive to life.
If you want to live in Armenia, then the issue of Amulsar is a no-brainer. If you live in England or you want to make some money from Amulsar and you see your future in England or the West, then of course it wouldn’t matter to you whether Lake Sevan, the Arpa River Valley, and the Ararat Valley are contaminated with heavy metals. I totally understand your viewpoint.
Also, to answer your question regarding the effective tax rate of the mine, let’s do a back-of-the-envelope calculation to show that the real taxation rate is close to 10%.
Lydian expects to extract 7.8 tons of gold every year for 11 years. This is 85.8 tons of gold over the lifetime of the mine.
The price of gold today is $40.22 per gram. There are 1,000,000 grams in 1 metric ton. Therefore, the price of gold today is $40,220,000 per ton.
The 85.8 tons of gold that will be extracted over the lifetime of the mine is therefore worth $3,450,876,000
Lydian says it will pay $488 million into the state budget.
We divide $488 million by $3,450,876,000 and we get 14.14%.
That is to say, with the current price of gold, Lydian will only be paying 14.14% of the value of the gold they will extract as taxes to the state budget. Considering that the price of gold has been 50% higher in the recent past, at a reasonable $55 per gram of gold price, Lydian would be paying only 10.3% of the value of the gold it extracts into the state budget.
This is unacceptable.
The Amulsar gold mining project not only makes no environmental sense, it also makes no sense for the Republic of Armenia and it makes no sense to the Armenian people.
The Amulsar gold mining project not only makes no environmental sense, it also makes no *economic* sense for the Republic of Armenia and it makes no *economic* sense to the Armenian people.
how the mining industry is taxed:
$1000 gross revenue
$400 of operation of cost
$80 depreciation
$80 other
$440 profit before taxes
$40 Royalty #1: 4 percent of gross revenue
$55 Royalty #2: 12.5 percent of profit before taxes
$345 taxable income
$69 20 percent tax on taxable income
$276 net income after taxes
Totals
$440 profit before taxes
$164 revenue to the country
$276 net profit
Even a fourth grader would understand that if the Armenian state budget is receiving only 10% of the value of gold being extracted, then both the Armenian state and the Armenian people are being ripped off.
That same fourth grader would also understand that $3.4 billion dollars (90% of which would go to private individuals) would not be worth contaminating Lake Sevan, the Yeghegnadzor Valley, the Vorotan River basin, and the Ararat Valley with heavy metals.