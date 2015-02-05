Armenian Scholarships 2015 - The Armenite

Every year, thousands of Armenian students are admitted into college, a privilege that comes at a cost to them and their families. As they prepare for what will be a formative part of their lives, many are confronted with soaring tuition costs and the prospect of debt upon graduation. We at The Armenite believe in education and its power to transform individuals and nations. That’s why we are launching an annual list of Armenian scholarships for current and prospective college students that we hope will help to allay the cost of getting an education.
We have crawled the Internet to find every scholarship available to Armenian students that there is (if we missed any, scroll down and let us know!). We’ve included as much information about each scholarship as possible to help you decide which ones are right for you. If the deadline for a scholarship has passed, don’t worry: all of the listed scholarships are recurring and will be available again next year.
Here are over 30 scholarships totaling more than $1 million in funding for students pursing anything from an undergraduate to a doctorate degree. Good luck!
The scholarships listed below are organized by date, starting from the beginning of the calendar year.
Dolores Zohrab Liebmann Fund
Amount: Cost of tuition plus $18,000 stipend
Deadline: January 1
Offered by: Dolores Zohrab Liebmann Fund
Details:
– Offers graduate school fellowships in any recognized field of study in the humanities, social sciences or natural sciences
– Fields may include law, medicine, engineering, architecture or other formal professional training
– Applicants must be graduate students attending an accredited and designated institution of higher education in the U.S.
– Candidates must have an outstanding undergraduate record and demonstrate financial need
– Applications must be submitted through the dean of the university where the student is pursuing graduate studies
– All nationalities may apply, but must be U.S. citizens
APPLY
Global Excellence Scholarship
Amount: Up to $50,000
Deadline: February 28
Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
Details:
– Must be a Ph.D student admitted or already pursuing a doctorate degree in an internationally recognized institution anywhere in the world
– Looking for innovative topics related to contemporary issues and debates in the area of the humanities and social sciences
– Must be of Armenian descent
APPLY
A.A.C.L Scholarship
Amount: $500-$2,000
Deadline: March 1
Offered by: Armenian-American Citizens League Educational Fund
Details:
– Applicants must be a permanent resident of the U.S. and must be living in California for at least two years
– Applicants must be enrolled full-time in an accredited college anywhere in the U.S. and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA
– Awards are granted on the basis of grade point average, financial need, and community service/employment record.
– Students from Armenia are eligible, but they must meet the criteria
APPLY
Undergraduate Studies Scholarship
Amount: $5,000
Deadline: March 31
Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate students of Armenian descent under 26 years old
– Priority is given to applicants from less developed countries, particularly the Middle East and Latin America
– Scholarship is open to all academic disciplines and is awarded based on merit
APPLY
A.R.S Lazarian Graduate Scholarship
Amount: Varies
Deadline: April 1
Offered by: Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA
Details:
– Applicants must be of Armenian descent, have graduated from an accredited four-year college in the U.S., and be in need of financial assistance
– Applicants must be pursuing their studies at the graduate level (Master’s or Doctorate degree) in the field of law, history, political science, international relations, journalism, government, economics, business administration, medicine, public service, or a similar field
APPLY
A.R.S. Undergraduate Scholarship
Amount: Varies
Deadline: April 1
Offered by: Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate students of Armenian descent who’ve completed at least one semester at an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S.
– Applicants may also apply if they are enrolled in a two-year college and are transferring to a four-year college as a full-time student in the fall
APPLY
Heritage Scholar Grant
Amount: $1,000-$2,000
Deadline: April 15
Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union
Details:
– Applicants must be college-bound high school seniors graduating from one of the three AGBU high schools in the United States
– Applicants must be graduating from either AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Canoga Park, CA; AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School in Southfield, MI; or AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian High School in Pasadena, CA
– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA
– Applicants must be admitted to a selective university and must be nominated for the grant by the principal and faculty of their respective high school
APPLY
The A.I.W.A Duffett Scholarships
Amount: Varies
Deadline: April 21
Offered by: Armenian International Women’s Association
Details:
– Applicants must be full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities
-Students entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply
– Awards are given based on financial need and merit
APPLY
The Agnes K. Missirian Scholarship
Amount: $2,000
Deadline: April 21
Offered by: Armenian International Women’s Association
Details:
– Applicants must be full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities
– Students entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply
– Awards are given based on financial need and merit
APPLY
The Dr. Carolann S. Najarian Scholarship
Amount: $1,000
Deadline: April 21
Offered by: Armenian International Women’s Association
Details:
– Applicants must be full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities
– Students entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply
– Awards are given based on financial need and merit
APPLY
The Lucy Kasparian Aharonian scholarship
Amount: $1,000
Deadline: April 21
Offered by: Armenian International Women’s Association
Details:
– Applicants must be full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities
– Students entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply
– Awards are given based on financial need and merit
– Applicants must be pursuing studies in the following fields: science, mathematics, engineering, technology, computer science, and architecture
APPLY
U.S Graduate Fellowship
Amount: $3,500-$7,500
Deadline: April 30
Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union
Details:
– Applicants must be of Armenian descent and be enrolled in a full-time graduate degree program at a highly selective college or university in the U.S.
– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA
APPLY
Nanor Krikorian Scholarship
Amount: $250, $500, and $1000
Deadline: April 30
Offered by: Armenian Youth Federeation – Western Region
Details:
– Applicants must be either graduating high school seniors or college students of Armenian descent
– Awards are given to qualified students who show exemplary merit
– Particular emphasis is placed on a student’s public service and extracurricular activities in the community
APPLY
Western Armenian Teacher Education Scholarship
Amount: Varies
Deadline: April 30
Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
Details:
– Applicants must be pursuing a teaching career or wish to pursue a teaching career in Western Armenian
– Applicants can be either those who wish to pursue a career in pre-college level teaching at Armenian schools, those who wish to teach the Armenian language at non-Armenian schools, or those who already have their teaching degree but wish to master Western Armenian
APPLY
Vahan Adjemian Scholarship Fund
Amount: Varies
Deadline: April 30
Offered by: Tibrevank Alumni, Inc
Details:
– Applicants must be of Armenian descent and involved in the Armenian community
– Applicants must be enrolled in a college or university pursuing either an undergraduate or graduate degree
– Applicants will be considered based on participation in the Armenian community, scholarly achievement, and financial need
APPLY
Hazaros Tabakoglu and Hagop, Arousiag, and Arpy Kashmanian Scholarships
Amount: $1,000-$6,000
Deadline: May 1
Offered by: New York Community Trust
Details:
– Applicants must be of Armenian descent and full-time undergraduate students
– Applicants must have family residing in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, though students can be attending school throughout the U.S.
– Awards are given based on academic excellence, involvement with the Armenian community, and financial need
APPLY
Armenian Studies Scholarship: Graduate level
Amount: Up to $50,000
Deadline: May 15
Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
Details:
– Open to all nationalities
– Applicants must be admitted or already pursuing a Master, PhD degree or Post Doc in an institution of higher education anywhere in the world
– Special attention will be given to those studying modern and contemporary periods, including current issues facing Armenia and the Diaspora
APPLY
Performing Arts Fellowship (outside of UK)
Amount: $2,500-$7,500
Deadline: May 31
Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent worldwide (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)
– Applicants must be pursuing studies in the field of performing arts: music, drama, and film
– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities worldwide (excluding the UK)
– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA
APPLY
Performing Arts Fellowship (UK)
Amount: Up to £3,000
Deadline: May 31
Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent
– Applicants must be pursuing studies in the field of performing arts: music, drama, or film
– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities in the United Kingdom
– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA
APPLY
John M. Azarian Memorial Armenian Youth Scholarship Fund
Amount: Varies
Deadline: May 31
Offered by: Azarian Group LLC
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate students of Armenian descent attending a college or university in the U.S.
– Scholarship aims to assist financially deserving Armenian students who might otherwise not be able to complete undergraduate studies
APPLY
Religious Studies Fellowship
Amount: Varies from $1,500-$5,000
Deadline: May 31
Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent worldwide (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)
– Applicants must be pursuing religious studies: theology or youth ministry
– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities worldwide
– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA
APPLY
The William Ervant Docter Educational Fund Scholarship
Amount: $5,000
Deadline: May 31
Offered by: St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church
Details:
– Applicants must be of Armenian descent and a citizen of the United States
– Applicants must show academic or technical excellence in their chosen field and be in need of financial assistance
– Applicants must pursue studies or training in the U.S. or Canada; green cards not accepted
APPLY
International Scholarship (outside US, UK, France, and Syria)
Amount: Up to $3,000
Deadline: June 1
Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent worldwide (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)
– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities outside of the U.S., U.K., France, or Syria
– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA
APPLY
International Scholarship (UK)
Amount: up to £3,000
Deadline: June 1
Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent worldwide (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)
– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities in the United Kingdom
– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA
APPLY
Margarian Scholarship
Amount: $1,000
Deadline: June 30
Offered by: The Margarian Law Firm
Details:
– Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to their Armenian heritage, community and society through persistence, dedication, success and humility
– Applicants may be high school juniors or seniors, undergraduate students, or graduate school students
– Scholarship won’t be determined solely on the basis of GPA or economic hardship
APPLY
A.P.S Graduate Student Scholarship
Amount: Varies
Deadline: July 15
Offered by: Armenian Professional Society
Details:
– Applicants must be graduate students of Armenian decent who are or will be attending a university in the U.S.
– Selection is based on scholarly achievements, faculty recommendations, and involvement in the Armenian community
APPLY
Luys Scholarship
Amount: Varies
Deadline: July 15
Offered by: The Luys Foundation
Details:
– Applicants must be either a citizen of the Republic of Armenia or of Armenian descent and between the ages of 18 and 40
– Applicants must be admitted to a full-time degree-granting academic program (Bachelor, Master, PhD) at one of the Luys recognized universities*
*This list is composed of the top 10 universities in the world and is updated every year. Here’s the most recent list of Luys recognized universities.
APPLY
Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship
Amount: Up to $2,000
Deadline: July 31
Offered by: Armenian Educational Foundation
Details:
– Applicants must be of Armenian descent, show involvement in the Armenian community, and be in need of financial assistance
– Applicants must be full-time students in an undergraduate program at an accredited college or university in the U.S.
– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA
APPLY
Harut Barsamian Scholarship Fund
Amount: Varies
Deadline: July 31
Offered by: Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church
Details:
– Applicants must be of Armenian descent in pursuit of a higher education in the U.S.
APPLY
International Scholarship (Syria)
Amount: Up to $3,000
Deadline: September 15
Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)
– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities in Syria
– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA
APPLY
International Scholarship (France)
Amount: Up to €1,800
Deadline: September 16
Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union
Details:
– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)
– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities in France
– Applicant must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA
APPLY
A.A.M.A Scholarship
Amount: $1,000
Deadline: September 30
Offered by: Armenian American Medical Association
Details:
– Applicants must be either of Armenian descent or show special interest in Armenian medical causes
– Applicants must be enrolled in a U.S.-accredited medical school; may include pharmacy, dental, nursing or other healthcare school
– Applicants must prove they are in financial need and involved in Armenian community service
APPLY
A.A.P.A Scholarship
Amount: Varies
Deadline: October 1
Offered by: Armenian American Pharmacist’s Association
Details:
– Applicants must be full-time Doctor of Pharmacy students in New England and be of Armenian descent
– Award is based on academic excellence and/or financial need
APPLY
Short Term Conference and Travel Grants
Amount: Up to $2,500
Deadline: Varies with conference and travel dates
Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
Details:
– Allows qualified students, early-career academics and researchers in Armenia to present their work at international conferences and workshops encouraging academic interaction and exchange of knowledge
– Applicants must be either graduate students (Master and PhD) or academics under 40 years old who wish to present their research abroad and whose papers have already been accepted by conference organizers
– Award is open to all research fields, but humanities and social sciences will be privileged
APPLY
Short Term Grant for Armenian Studies
Amount: Up to $5,000
Deadline: Year-round
Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
Details:
– Allows qualified students (Master or PhD degree), academics and researchers in Armenian Studies to participate in activities related to their field
– Ideal for applicants who wish to attend international seminars, conferences, summer courses and other relevant activities related to their research field
– Preference will be given to younger scholars
APPLY
Did we miss any scholarships or grants? If so, please let us know by leaving a comment below.
Thank you very much for putting this together. Such a great resource.
UC Berkeley Armenian Alumni offer scholarships too! http://ucbaa.org/scholarship
Pingback: Armenian Scholarships 2014 | All-ASA
Well done, a needed resource. Have you checked Professor Richard Hovannisian, UCLA [email protected] ?
The Dr. Nazeli Charchian Memorial Scholarship at Woodbury University.
There is a scholarship at the University of Virginia (in Charlottesville, VA) that is a need-based scholarship. I don’t know the amount of the scholarship but here are the links to their website:
http://www.virginia.edu/financialaid/scholarships.php
http://www.virginia.edu/financialaid/scholarships.php#Need
It is called:
Kaprielian Memorial Scholarship: For students who are U.S. citizens or registered permanent residents of Armenian descent and who demonstrate financial need.
Thank you for all your research!
Amount: Varies
Deadline: October 19, 2015
Offered by: Organization of Istanbul Armenians
Details:
– Applicants must be of Armenian descent
– Applicants must have demonstrated academic excellence
– Scholarship open to full-time students in an accredited four-year college/university or a full-time graduate student in the United States
Howard University offers the Global Scholars Program which are opened to
High school students who are NOT permanent residents or citizens of
the United States, as well as U.S. citizens/permanent residents who
reside overseas and will complete their entire secondary school
education outside the U.S. A scholarship of no less than $15,000
(renewable, subject to conditions) and a guaranteed $2,500 taxable
stipend for a paid internship or research assistantship taken for
academic credit during the summer following the sophomore or junior
year is included with the award.
International Undergraduate Admissions
2400 Sixth St NW, Washington, DC 20059, United
States
contact Us / or email us on [email protected]
I am writing to you the Armenian Education Foundation. We offer Richard R. Tufenkian scholarship, which is listed on your website, however we have renovated our website…here is the new link http://aefweb.org/index.php/aefscholarships/ may I please ask you to update your website with the new link?
Please call Hasmik at 818.942.4274 with questions.
To whom it may concern,
The Armenian American Medical Society offers annual scholarships. May I ask you to post the following link?
https://www.aamsc.com/index.php/site/scholarships
Please call me at 818.943.4274
Hasmik
please post a scholarship offered by http://www.aamsc.com
Please change the link for Armenian Educational Foundation to http://www.aefweb.org the current link is incorrect.
Hasmik Mgrditchian Scholarship offered by Armenian International Women’s Association Los Angeles affiliate offers $5000 annually to graduate and undergraduate women students. Must be California residents. Must hold 3.5 or above GPA . Deadline is April 15.
Armenian American Nurses Association (AANA) offers $250 scholarships to nursing students enrolled in community college or university undergraduate programs. Students of Armenian descent who are members of AANA could apply.
Please add another scholarship for medical students established in memory of my late husband,Dr Vahe Puzantian scholarship held by ARS Los Angeles,contact ARS
I asked you back in August 2015 ( see above my comment) to include the medical scholarship established in the name of my late husband Dr Vahe Puzantian with ARS Los Angeles, I do not see that listed in your available scholarships,please add it on.
Thank you so much for this list and for the scholarships listed in the comments. My daughter is enrolled in a dual-school graduate program. She will be attending the London School of Economics for the 1st year, and USC for the 2nd year. She’s studying Global Communications. Are there any scholarships at USC for students of Armenian descent?
Please add the Peter and Alice Koomruian Armenian Education Fund to your list of scholarships.
KOOMRUIAN ARMENIAN EDUCATION FUND
c/o Terenik Koujakian, Esq.
16654 ½ Calneva Drive
Encino, California 91436
June 16, 2015
The Selection Committee of the Peter and Alice Koomruian Armenian Education Fund announces the award of scholarships to the following students for the academic year 2015-2016:
Name Amount Field of Study
1. Alexander BEDROSYAN $3000.00 International Law
2. Alison BOGHOSIAN $1000.00 Communications
3. Antranik DABAGHIAN $1000.00 Medicine
4. Andranik DEMIRCHYAN $2000.00 Law
5. Saro HAROUN $5000.00 Dentistry
6. Anna HARUTYUNYAN $3000.00 Sustainability
7. Sarah STITES $1000.00 Business
8. Narek TASHDJIAN $2000.00 Architecture
9. Olya YORDANYAN $5000.00 Communications
THE PETER AND ALICE KOOMRUIAN ARMENIAN EDUCATION FUND was established in 1986 with a generous testamentary donation in the sum of $425,000.00 from Mrs. Alice Torigian Koomruian which is managed by Bank of America as Trustee. In the last sixteen years alone and including this announcement, the fund has distributed $358,600.00 of its income to 206 students of Armenian descent in numerous fields of study, ranging from arts and sciences to veterinary medicine.
Applications for the academic year 2016-2017 may be obtained from the Koomruian Armenian Education Fund via email to [email protected] or by mail from the Koomruian Armenian Education Fund, c/o Bank of America Trust Services Center, 100 Westminster Street, RI1-536-05-03, Providence, RI 02903 or via email to [email protected]. The deadline for filing the application is April 30, 2016.
Applicants must be of (1) Armenian ancestry and enrolled as (2) full time students at a university or college in the USA. The award is based on a student’s (3) academic performance and financial need.
Dear Team,
thanks for such a good list prepared. It helps a lot in finding a fund. However, I have to say, that most of the scholarships are for the armenian decent students with US citizenship, or attending schools in the US. So far for those studying in Europe there is only AGBU and nothing else. Could you please add some scholarships for students in Europe, if such exists. I study at Stockholm university gaining master of science in International and Comparative Education and need a scholarship for my next year. There seems to be no scholarship that I can apply for.
Thank you in advance
Also is there anything for Canadians. I only qualified for one on that whole list.
Pingback: Want to travel to EUROPE or the U.S.? Here is what you need to do! | English Language Project "Enlight"
my assistant was searching for a form several days ago and found an online service with a lot of fillable forms . If people are looking for it also , here’s a
http://goo.gl/2VXods
Hello,
First, I would liKe to thanK you for this website.
Is there anything for Armenian-Syrian students for graduate programs?
Sincerely,
Varteny Kemidjian