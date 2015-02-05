Armenian Scholarships 2015 - The Armenite

Every year, thousands of Armenian students are admitted into college, a privilege that comes at a cost to them and their families. As they prepare for what will be a formative part of their lives, many are confronted with soaring tuition costs and the prospect of debt upon graduation. We at The Armenite believe in education and its power to transform individuals and nations. That’s why we are launching an annual list of Armenian scholarships for current and prospective college students that we hope will help to allay the cost of getting an education.

We have crawled the Internet to find every scholarship available to Armenian students that there is (if we missed any, scroll down and let us know!). We’ve included as much information about each scholarship as possible to help you decide which ones are right for you. If the deadline for a scholarship has passed, don’t worry: all of the listed scholarships are recurring and will be available again next year.

Here are over 30 scholarships totaling more than $1 million in funding for students pursing anything from an undergraduate to a doctorate degree. Good luck!

The scholarships listed below are organized by date, starting from the beginning of the calendar year.

Dolores Zohrab Liebmann Fund

Amount: Cost of tuition plus $18,000 stipend

Deadline: January 1

Offered by: Dolores Zohrab Liebmann Fund

Details:

– Offers graduate school fellowships in any recognized field of study in the humanities, social sciences or natural sciences

– Fields may include law, medicine, engineering, architecture or other formal professional training

– Applicants must be graduate students attending an accredited and designated institution of higher education in the U.S.

– Candidates must have an outstanding undergraduate record and demonstrate financial need

– Applications must be submitted through the dean of the university where the student is pursuing graduate studies

– All nationalities may apply, but must be U.S. citizens

APPLY

Global Excellence Scholarship

Amount: Up to $50,000

Deadline: February 28

Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

Details:

– Must be a Ph.D student admitted or already pursuing a doctorate degree in an internationally recognized institution anywhere in the world

– Looking for innovative topics related to contemporary issues and debates in the area of the humanities and social sciences

– Must be of Armenian descent

APPLY

A.A.C.L Scholarship

Amount: $500-$2,000

Deadline: March 1

Offered by: Armenian-American Citizens League Educational Fund

Details:

– Applicants must be a permanent resident of the U.S. and must be living in California for at least two years

– Applicants must be enrolled full-time in an accredited college anywhere in the U.S. and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA

– Awards are granted on the basis of grade point average, financial need, and community service/employment record.

– Students from Armenia are eligible, but they must meet the criteria

APPLY

Undergraduate Studies Scholarship

Amount: $5,000

Deadline: March 31

Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate students of Armenian descent under 26 years old

– Priority is given to applicants from less developed countries, particularly the Middle East and Latin America

– Scholarship is open to all academic disciplines and is awarded based on merit

APPLY

A.R.S Lazarian Graduate Scholarship

Amount: Varies

Deadline: April 1

Offered by: Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA

Details:

– Applicants must be of Armenian descent, have graduated from an accredited four-year college in the U.S., and be in need of financial assistance

– Applicants must be pursuing their studies at the graduate level (Master’s or Doctorate degree) in the field of law, history, political science, international relations, journalism, government, economics, business administration, medicine, public service, or a similar field

APPLY

A.R.S. Undergraduate Scholarship

Amount: Varies

Deadline: April 1

Offered by: Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate students of Armenian descent who’ve completed at least one semester at an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S.

– Applicants may also apply if they are enrolled in a two-year college and are transferring to a four-year college as a full-time student in the fall

APPLY

Heritage Scholar Grant

Amount: $1,000-$2,000

Deadline: April 15

Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union

Details:

– Applicants must be college-bound high school seniors graduating from one of the three AGBU high schools in the United States

– Applicants must be graduating from either AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Canoga Park, CA; AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School in Southfield, MI; or AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian High School in Pasadena, CA

– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA

– Applicants must be admitted to a selective university and must be nominated for the grant by the principal and faculty of their respective high school

APPLY

The A.I.W.A Duffett Scholarships

Amount: Varies

Deadline: April 21

Offered by: Armenian International Women’s Association

Details:

– Applicants must be full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities

-Students entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply

– Awards are given based on financial need and merit

APPLY

The Agnes K. Missirian Scholarship

Amount: $2,000

Deadline: April 21

Offered by: Armenian International Women’s Association

Details:

– Applicants must be full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities

– Students entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply

– Awards are given based on financial need and merit

APPLY

The Dr. Carolann S. Najarian Scholarship

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: April 21

Offered by: Armenian International Women’s Association

Details:

– Applicants must be full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities

– Students entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply

– Awards are given based on financial need and merit

APPLY

The Lucy Kasparian Aharonian scholarship

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: April 21

Offered by: Armenian International Women’s Association

Details:

– Applicants must be full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities

– Students entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply

– Awards are given based on financial need and merit

– Applicants must be pursuing studies in the following fields: science, mathematics, engineering, technology, computer science, and architecture

APPLY

U.S Graduate Fellowship

Amount: $3,500-$7,500

Deadline: April 30

Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union

Details:

– Applicants must be of Armenian descent and be enrolled in a full-time graduate degree program at a highly selective college or university in the U.S.

– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA

APPLY

Nanor Krikorian Scholarship

Amount: $250, $500, and $1000

Deadline: April 30

Offered by: Armenian Youth Federeation – Western Region

Details:

– Applicants must be either graduating high school seniors or college students of Armenian descent

– Awards are given to qualified students who show exemplary merit

– Particular emphasis is placed on a student’s public service and extracurricular activities in the community

APPLY

Western Armenian Teacher Education Scholarship

Amount: Varies

Deadline: April 30

Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

Details:

– Applicants must be pursuing a teaching career or wish to pursue a teaching career in Western Armenian

– Applicants can be either those who wish to pursue a career in pre-college level teaching at Armenian schools, those who wish to teach the Armenian language at non-Armenian schools, or those who already have their teaching degree but wish to master Western Armenian

APPLY

Vahan Adjemian Scholarship Fund

Amount: Varies

Deadline: April 30

Offered by: Tibrevank Alumni, Inc

Details:

– Applicants must be of Armenian descent and involved in the Armenian community

– Applicants must be enrolled in a college or university pursuing either an undergraduate or graduate degree

– Applicants will be considered based on participation in the Armenian community, scholarly achievement, and financial need

APPLY

Hazaros Tabakoglu and Hagop, Arousiag, and Arpy Kashmanian Scholarships

Amount: $1,000-$6,000

Deadline: May 1

Offered by: New York Community Trust

Details:

– Applicants must be of Armenian descent and full-time undergraduate students

– Applicants must have family residing in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, though students can be attending school throughout the U.S.

– Awards are given based on academic excellence, involvement with the Armenian community, and financial need

APPLY

Armenian Studies Scholarship: Graduate level

Amount: Up to $50,000

Deadline: May 15

Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

Details:

– Open to all nationalities

– Applicants must be admitted or already pursuing a Master, PhD degree or Post Doc in an institution of higher education anywhere in the world

– Special attention will be given to those studying modern and contemporary periods, including current issues facing Armenia and the Diaspora

APPLY

Performing Arts Fellowship (outside of UK)

Amount: $2,500-$7,500

Deadline: May 31

Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent worldwide (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)

– Applicants must be pursuing studies in the field of performing arts: music, drama, and film

– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities worldwide (excluding the UK)

– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA

APPLY

Performing Arts Fellowship (UK)

Amount: Up to £3,000

Deadline: May 31

Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent

– Applicants must be pursuing studies in the field of performing arts: music, drama, or film

– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities in the United Kingdom

– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA

APPLY

John M. Azarian Memorial Armenian Youth Scholarship Fund

Amount: Varies

Deadline: May 31

Offered by: Azarian Group LLC

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate students of Armenian descent attending a college or university in the U.S.

– Scholarship aims to assist financially deserving Armenian students who might otherwise not be able to complete undergraduate studies

APPLY

Religious Studies Fellowship

Amount: Varies from $1,500-$5,000

Deadline: May 31

Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent worldwide (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)

– Applicants must be pursuing religious studies: theology or youth ministry

– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities worldwide

– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA

APPLY

The William Ervant Docter Educational Fund Scholarship

Amount: $5,000

Deadline: May 31

Offered by: St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church

Details:

– Applicants must be of Armenian descent and a citizen of the United States

– Applicants must show academic or technical excellence in their chosen field and be in need of financial assistance

– Applicants must pursue studies or training in the U.S. or Canada; green cards not accepted

APPLY

International Scholarship (outside US, UK, France, and Syria)

Amount: Up to $3,000

Deadline: June 1

Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent worldwide (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)

– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities outside of the U.S., U.K., France, or Syria

– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA

APPLY

International Scholarship (UK)

Amount: up to £3,000

Deadline: June 1

Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent worldwide (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)

– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities in the United Kingdom

– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA

APPLY

Margarian Scholarship

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: June 30

Offered by: The Margarian Law Firm

Details:

– Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to their Armenian heritage, community and society through persistence, dedication, success and humility

– Applicants may be high school juniors or seniors, undergraduate students, or graduate school students

– Scholarship won’t be determined solely on the basis of GPA or economic hardship

APPLY

A.P.S Graduate Student Scholarship

Amount: Varies

Deadline: July 15

Offered by: Armenian Professional Society

Details:

– Applicants must be graduate students of Armenian decent who are or will be attending a university in the U.S.

– Selection is based on scholarly achievements, faculty recommendations, and involvement in the Armenian community

APPLY

Luys Scholarship

Amount: Varies

Deadline: July 15

Offered by: The Luys Foundation

Details:

– Applicants must be either a citizen of the Republic of Armenia or of Armenian descent and between the ages of 18 and 40

– Applicants must be admitted to a full-time degree-granting academic program (Bachelor, Master, PhD) at one of the Luys recognized universities*

*This list is composed of the top 10 universities in the world and is updated every year. Here’s the most recent list of Luys recognized universities.

APPLY

Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship

Amount: Up to $2,000

Deadline: July 31

Offered by: Armenian Educational Foundation

Details:

– Applicants must be of Armenian descent, show involvement in the Armenian community, and be in need of financial assistance

– Applicants must be full-time students in an undergraduate program at an accredited college or university in the U.S.

– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA

APPLY

Harut Barsamian Scholarship Fund

Amount: Varies

Deadline: July 31

Offered by: Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church

Details:

– Applicants must be of Armenian descent in pursuit of a higher education in the U.S.

APPLY

International Scholarship (Syria)

Amount: Up to $3,000

Deadline: September 15

Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)

– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities in Syria

– Applicants must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA

APPLY

International Scholarship (France)

Amount: Up to €1,800

Deadline: September 16

Offered by: Armenian General Benevolent Union

Details:

– Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students of Armenian descent (excluding citizens of Armenia studying in Armenia)

– Applicants must be enrolled in full-time degree programs at colleges or universities in France

– Applicant must maintain at least a 3.2 GPA

APPLY

A.A.M.A Scholarship

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: September 30

Offered by: Armenian American Medical Association

Details:

– Applicants must be either of Armenian descent or show special interest in Armenian medical causes

– Applicants must be enrolled in a U.S.-accredited medical school; may include pharmacy, dental, nursing or other healthcare school

– Applicants must prove they are in financial need and involved in Armenian community service

APPLY

A.A.P.A Scholarship

Amount: Varies

Deadline: October 1

Offered by: Armenian American Pharmacist’s Association

Details:

– Applicants must be full-time Doctor of Pharmacy students in New England and be of Armenian descent

– Award is based on academic excellence and/or financial need

APPLY

Short Term Conference and Travel Grants

Amount: Up to $2,500

Deadline: Varies with conference and travel dates

Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

Details:

– Allows qualified students, early-career academics and researchers in Armenia to present their work at international conferences and workshops encouraging academic interaction and exchange of knowledge

– Applicants must be either graduate students (Master and PhD) or academics under 40 years old who wish to present their research abroad and whose papers have already been accepted by conference organizers

– Award is open to all research fields, but humanities and social sciences will be privileged

APPLY

Short Term Grant for Armenian Studies

Amount: Up to $5,000

Deadline: Year-round

Offered by: Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

Details:

– Allows qualified students (Master or PhD degree), academics and researchers in Armenian Studies to participate in activities related to their field

– Ideal for applicants who wish to attend international seminars, conferences, summer courses and other relevant activities related to their research field

– Preference will be given to younger scholars

APPLY

Did we miss any scholarships or grants? If so, please let us know by leaving a comment below.