The Armenite
The Future Voters of Armenia [PHOTO]

Editor’s note: The vote. The little subjects of these photos may not know yet but people have fought for it, people have marched for it, and people have died for it. In Armenia’s nascent democracy, voting is a right cherished by an old generation that lived under authoritarianism and a new generation, which lives with its residue. Voting is a statement that says, “I count,” for people who previously didn’t – a lesson some are learning early in life. Taken during Yerevan’s municipal elections in 2013, in the Shengavit district, these photos at the Basic School No. 86 polling place are a serendipitous glimpse at Armenia’s future voters.

Tatevik Vardanyan

Tatevik is a freelance photojournalist based in Yerevan, Armenia. Although a professional photographer, she received her education in applied mathematics and computer science. She also leads photography workshops at the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.

4 Comments

  Asbed Pogarian on

    These are great photos, Tatevik, I really enjoyed them. You are a great photographer and say so much with your pictures. Keep klicking. Looking forward to see more of your wonderful work.

  Avery on

    Another series of amazing pictures by Ms. VARDANYAN.
    My favourite is the picture at the top of the article: the little girl in the polka-dot purple&yellow dress.
    Her facial expression trying to figure out what her mom is doing is award level capture.

  mbr on

    Beautiful pictures, most adorable children. And the lyrics of the national anthem on the wall crowns it all.Well done Tatevik

