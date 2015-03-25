The Future Voters of Armenia [PHOTO]

Editor’s note: The vote. The little subjects of these photos may not know yet but people have fought for it, people have marched for it, and people have died for it. In Armenia’s nascent democracy, voting is a right cherished by an old generation that lived under authoritarianism and a new generation, which lives with its residue. Voting is a statement that says, “I count,” for people who previously didn’t – a lesson some are learning early in life. Taken during Yerevan’s municipal elections in 2013, in the Shengavit district, these photos at the Basic School No. 86 polling place are a serendipitous glimpse at Armenia’s future voters.