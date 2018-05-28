The Armenite is Reborn

When The Armenite was launched four years ago, it was unlike any English-language Armenian publication: bold, honest, and incisive. For two years, we published original, quality content you couldn’t find anywhere else in the world. However, producing such content had a distinct set of challenges which made keeping our doors open difficult. Chief among these challenges was finding the right people to contribute. Although we had some great writers and they produced some phenomenal pieces, we never hit the stride we were looking for. But we’ve regrouped with a new and talented editorial team who is ready to offer readers a refreshing, thought-provoking, and stimulating view of the issues in the Armenian world.

We are thus happy to announce that today, May 28, 2018, on the 100th anniversary of the rebirth of the Armenian state, The Armenite is being relaunched.

Now, more than ever, the Armenian Nation needs sober minds to offer insight on history, the present, and our future. We will continue to shed light on the dark corners avoided by others and be a platform for the difficult discussions that need to be had but are absent from the national discourse.

There will be some changes in our approach to the type of content that appears on our site, with greater focus on the current affairs of the Armenian Nation, including economic, military, and education issues. There will also be some important types of content added in the near future that will enrich the site and expand the breadth of information we offer to our readers. That said, our style will remain the same: bold, honest, and incisive. And, as always, The Armenite will continue leading the vanguard in establishing a higher standard for Armenian journalism.

We thank you for reading and we hope to see you here again soon.

Happy May 28!

The Armenite Editorial Board