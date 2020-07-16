Azerbaijan has threatened a missile strike on Armenia’s Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant. The power plant is surrounded by over a dozen civilian towns with thousands of residents.

Azerbaijani MoD: Our army’s missile systems allows to hit Metsamor nuclear power plant with high accuracy
Source: apa.az/Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense

Azerbaijanis have falsely claimed that this was in response to a threat by the Armenian Ministry of Defense to destroy the Mingachevir Reservoir. Although the reservoir is within Armenian missile range, there has been no threat to destroy it from Armenia.

Featured image source ANCA.org.

