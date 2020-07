Ramiz Tahirov, Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan and general of Azerbaijan’s Air Force, left for Turkey on an official visit where he met with Turkey’s Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, as reported by the Azerbaijani site Report.

Ramiz Tahirov

Tahirov and Akar discussed the fighting on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Hulusi Akar

The story as it appears here was originally published on July 16, 2020, by Razm.info.