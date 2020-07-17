Below are the statements of the individual governments of the OSCE Minsk Group – Russia, the US, and France – and the organization itself; states in the region – Turkey, Iran, Ukraine; the United Nations; the European Union; and the Collective Security and Treaty Organization (CSTO), of which Armenia is a member, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, of which Azerbaijan is a member.

UNITED STATES

Press Statement

Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

July 13, 2020

The United States condemns in the strongest terms the violence along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border. We urge the sides to stop using force immediately, use the existing direct communication links between them to avoid further escalation, and strictly adhere to the ceasefire.

As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains strongly committed to helping the sides achieve a lasting, peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We will remain actively engaged in efforts to accomplish that goal.

The United States joins the Minsk Group Co-Chairs in calling for the sides to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible and in emphasizing the importance of returning OSCE monitors to the region as soon as circumstances allow.

RUSSIA

13.07.20 16:04

On July 13, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had separate telephone conversations with Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov. The officials discussed the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Sergey Lavrov called for an immediate ceasefire and for the sides to show restraint, taking into consideration their assumed obligations and the proposals of the Russian, US and French representatives as Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia would continue carrying out its mediation mission in contacts with Baku and Yerevan both as a country and as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. He also pointed out the importance of all members of the Minsk Group showing a responsible approach in assessing the unfolding situation and avoiding declarations or actions that could provoke a further escalation of tensions.

FRANCE

France condemns the armed clashes that broke out on Sunday on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, causing several deaths.

It calls on both parties to abide by the ceasefire and resume their dialogue to avoid escalation.

As co-chair of the Minsk Group, France – along with its Russian and American partners – reiterates its commitment to achieving a lasting negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict consistent with international law.

*

Q. How is France, as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, responding to the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent days, which led to several deaths?

A. I refer you to my statement.

TURKEY

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Also touching upon the recent attacks by Armenia against Azerbaijan, President Erdoğan noted: “Let me underline that we strongly condemn the attacks carried out by Armenia against friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan. I wish Allah’s mercy upon our Azerbaijani brothers who died a martyr’s death while protecting their homeland and a speedy recovery to the wounded. We are concerned that the tensions that have been going on in the region since the invasion of Nagorno-Karabakh will turn into a conflict because of Armenia’s reckless and systematic attacks. Moreover, this last attack was not carried out on Nagorno-Karabakh line but directly on the borders between the countries and with heavy weapons.”

The President noted: “Turkey will never hesitate to stand against any attack on the rights and lands of Azerbaijan, with which it has deep-rooted friendly ties and brotherly relations. It is our duty to accordingly mobilize all our political, diplomatic and social ties in the region and the world.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

We strongly condemn the attack of the Armenian armed forces on Tovuz region of Azerbaijan. We convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people and Government for the Azerbaijani martyrs who lost their lives, and wish speedy recovery to the wounded.

The fact that this attack which is yet another manifestation of Armenia’s aggressive nationalism, has been repelled by Azerbaijan, is a concrete indication that aggression will not be left unanswered.

These attempts, which Armenia has made to distract the attention of the international community from its continued illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory Nagorno Karabakh and its surrounding regions for many years and to add new dimensions to the conflict for blocking the political settlement, are bound to fail.

The Armenian side should give up on such dangerous tactics and choose the path of reason and law. Embarking on adventurism for aspirations beyond its own capacity reveals Armenia’s failure of judgement and constitutes the biggest obstacle to peace and stability in our region.

We hope that Armenia’s effort to cover up its own aggression will not be accepted by the international community in any way.

Turkey will continue, with all its capacity, to stand by Azerbaijan in its struggle to protect its territorial integrity.

We observe that Armenia now tries to resort to a hypocritical smear campaign against Turkey in an effort to cover up its aggressive actions against Azerbaijan.

This two-faced attitude of Armenia, which has been illegally occupying Azerbaijani territory for many years, clearly reveals who is the real obstacle to the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Conducting foreign policy with such out of context accusations and slanders will benefit neither the region nor Armenia.

This approach is the manifestation of a mentality which constructs its identity by solely deriving enmity based on a one-sided interpretation of history and which tries to legitimize its own aggression in contravention of international law. This defective mentality that fuels aggressive nationalism is deplorable, but not surprising for us.

Armenian authorities need to come to their senses and comprehend, as soon as possible, that they should be part of the solutions, not problems, in the South Caucasus.

IRAN

2020/07/14 – 11:38

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says the country’s position on the Karabakh region has not changed and still wants both sides to use peaceful means to resolve their dispute.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says the country’s position on the Karabakh region has not changed and still wants both sides to use peaceful means to resolve their dispute.

“Our stance on the Karabakh region between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic has not changed at all,” said Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Monday.

The spokesman emphasized the need to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries and use peaceful means to iron out differences.

“We believe these two neighbouring countries should resolve their difference peacefully, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has always announced its readiness to help settle this row,” he said.

2020/07/15 – 00:06

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held separate phone calls with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts to discuss the latest escalation of tension between the two countries over Karabakh region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held separate phone calls with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts to discuss the latest escalation of tension between the two countries over Karabakh region.

In the Tuesday phone talks, the Iranian top diplomat advised the two parties to exercise restraint and start negotiations to peacefully settle their conflicts.

He also expressed Tehran’s preparedness to help end the ongoing tensions.

UKRAINE

13 July 2020 17:45

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses deep concern over the aggravation of situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, which resulted in artillery shelling on July 12, 2020, in the the direction of Tovuz.

We urge the parties to the conflict to make every effort to de-escalate the situation and continue to seek ways to resolve the conflict peacefully, on the basis of generally accepted principles and norms of international law, and United Nations Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, adopted in 1993.

The Ukrainian side advocates a political settlement of the situation based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

COLLECTIVE SECURITY AND TREATY ORGANIZATION (CSTO)

14.07.2020

The CSTO Secretariat expresses serious concern over the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border that arose on July 12, this year, after an armed conflict between units of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the use of heavy armament, which resulted in the dead and the injured. The current situation does not contribute to the normalization of the situation on the border of the two neighboring states, one of which is the Republic of Armenia. The Republic is a member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The situation indicates a violation of the agreements of ceasefire reached at the leadership level of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We emphasize the need for an immediate restoration of the ceasefire regime in the CSTO responsibility zone. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the wounded a speedy recovery.

We draw your attention to the fact that the Collective Security Council, the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in their statements have repeatedly called on the Parties to seek settlement of conflict situations only through peaceful negotiations and to refrain from acts of provocation in order to prevent escalation of tension.

The CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov

ORGANIZATION FOR SECURITY AND COOPERATION IN EUROPE (OSCE) MINSK GROUP

MOSCOW / PARIS / WASHINGTON D.C., 13 July 2020 – The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America)‎, released the following statement today:

According to reports from the Ministries of Defence of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as other sources, on 12-13 July there was a serious breach of the ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, resulting in casualties. Artillery of various calibers reportedly was used by both forces.

The Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office (PRCIO) Andrzej Kasprzyk regret the loss of life and offer their condolences to the families of those who were killed and injured. The Co-Chairs and PRCiO have been in direct contact with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials since the beginning of the incident.

The sides have accused each other of initiating the fighting. The Minsk Group Co‑Chairs condemn the recent ceasefire violations and call upon the sides to take all necessary measures to prevent any further escalation, including by use of the existing direct communication channels between them.

EUROPEAN UNION (EU)

Brussels, 13/07/2020 – 13:21, UNIQUE ID: 200713_10

Statements by the Spokesperson: Peter STANO

On 12-13 July 2020, both Armenia and Azerbaijan reported a serious incident at their bilateral border, involving the use of heavy weapons. It has sadly led to the loss of lives.

The EU urges both sides to stop the armed confrontation, refrain from action and rhetoric that provoke tension, and undertake immediate measures to prevent further escalation. In this context, both sides should make use of their mechanism for direct communication, the established format led by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. This serious ceasefire violation highlights the urgency of resuming the OSCE monitoring on the ground, as soon as conditions allow.

The EU calls on the sides to strictly respect the ceasefire, devote energy and resources to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, meaningfully re-engage in substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and prepare their populations for peace.

UNITED NATION (UN)

13 July 2020

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of exchanges of fire, including with heavy weaponry, along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, which reportedly resulted in fatalities. The Secretary-General urges an immediate end to the fighting and calls on all involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocative rhetoric. The Secretary-General has taken note of the statement issued today by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and reiterates his full support for their efforts to address this dangerous situation and search for a peaceful, negotiated settlement to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

ORGANIZATION OF ISLAMIC COOPERATION (OIC)

Date: 14/07/2020

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the attack by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia on the Tovuz region in the Republic of Azerbaijan and their violations of the ceasefire on the border region between Armenia and Azerbaijan on 12 July 2020, resulting in the death and injury of servicemen of the Azerbaijani forces.

The Secretary General of OIC, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, extends his condolences to the families of those killed, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The General Secretariat referred to the resolutions and decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions which demand full and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and support a peaceful settlement to the conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognised borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.