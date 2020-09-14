The Lord’s Prayer, also known as Our Father, in Armenian word-by-word, transliterated, translated, and with etymological notes, as originally published on Arak-29.
The Lord’s Prayer is:
- written as Տէրունական աղօթք in the classical orthography and Տերունական աղոթք in the reformed orthography.
- pronounced Terunakan aghotk in Eastern Armenian.
- pronounced Derunakan aghotk in Western Armenian.
- also known as Հայր Մեր (Hayr Mer), or Our Father.
- the pronunciation is the same in Eastern and Western Armenian.
|Հայերեն/Armenian
|Transliteration
|Translation
|Etymology
|Հայր
|Hayr
|Father
|Eng. father/Arm h = Eng f = Lat. p, as in paternal
|մեր
|mer
|our
|Eng. our/Ger. unser/Lat. noster
(pater noster = hayr mer = father our)
|որ
|vor
|who
|=Eng. who/Lat. quo
|յերկինս
|hergins
|in heaven
|h=in, ergin=heaven, s=in, h-prefix from i before vowels, i+yergins = hergins, i+yergri = hergri
|ես
|es
|are-thou
|Lat. es, Fr. es, Span. estas/
-s ending means you (singular), thou
|սուրբ
|surp
|hallowed
|holy; see Sanskrit çubhra clean
|եղիցի
|yeghitsi
|be
|Eng. colony, wheel, cycle/Arm. yeghi=be, become, -tsi =may it, -tsin= may they/Arm. gh = Eng. l, Boghos=Paul, agh=salt
|անուն
|anun
|name
|Eng. name, noun
|քո
|ko
|thy
|Eng. thy, Lat. tuo (tuo=>kuo=>ko)
|եկեսցէ
|yegestse
|come
|Eng. come, Lat. convene, yeg– come, estse = may it (as in Arm. gyank– ‘life’ Eng. quick, Lat. vivacious)
|արքայութիւն
|arkayutyun
|kingdom
|Eng. arch as in monarch (Gk.) utyun=tion
|քո
|ko
|thy
|see above; related kez, zkez, zken=you, kum=your
|եղիցին
|yeghitsin
|be
|see above; -n=they, Sp. estan, Lat. exeunt, Fr. sont
|կամք
|gamk
|will
|Eng. care, charity, God’s caring wish for us/Arm. pare-gam (pari=good): well-wisher or friend
|քո
|ko
|thy
|see above
|որպէս
|vorbes
|as
|how from vor= which + -bes=way, as in inchbes es = how are you?
|յերկինս
|hergins
|in heaven
|s=plural as in heavens (note: base word is yergink)
|եւ
|yev
|and
|Eng. epi, epidermis, epitaph, meaning, on top of (p>v)
|յերկրի
|hergri
|earth
|Eng. earth, h=on + yergir=earth, Arm. yergink ‘heaven’ derives from Arm. yergir
|զհաց
|z-hats
|bread
|z=direct object (of dur, give) hats= Eng. food=Latin pasture, Fr. pain, as in companion, someone who breaks bread (pan) with (com) you, as in, Arm. unt=with + ger=eat =>unger; hov-iv = someone who pastures the ewes, i.e., shepherd, pastor
|մեր
|mer
|our
|see above; related forms: mek=we, mez=to us, zmez=us, merots=our
|հանապազորդ
|hanabazort
|daily
|hanabaz=continual; ort=ly
|տուր
|dur
|give-thou
|du=Eng. donate, -r = you sg., thou, see danir lead
|մեզ
|mez
|us
|see above
|այսօր
|aysor
|this day
|ays=Eng. this; -or=day
|եւ
|yev
|and
|see above
|թող
|togh
|forgive
|Eng. tolerate, Lat. tollis =take away, see toghu-mk
|մեզ
|mez
|us
|see above
|զպարտիս
|z-bardis
|debts
|z- =direct object (of togh) -s =pl. direct object, see bard-a-ban =debt-keeper
|մեր
|mer
|our
|see above
|որպէս
|vorbes
|as
|see above
|եւ
|yev
|and
|see above
|մեք
|mek
|we
|see above, mek becomes menk in Mod. Arm.
|թողումք
|toghumk
|forgive
|see above, -mk = we, as in havadamk=we believe
|մերոց
|merots
|our
|ee above, -ots/-ats=to pl.
|պարտապանաց
|bardabanats
|debtors
|see above, -ats=to pl., indirect object (of toghumk), give pardon to debtors
|եւ
|yev
|and
|see above
|մի՛
|mi
|not
|mi = don’t, not to be confused with miayn, mimyants = one, one another
|տանիր
|danir
|lead
|Eng. donate, give over to, -r=thou, you singular
|զմեզ
|zmez
|us
|z- direct object (of danir)
|ի
|i
|into
|Eng. in, means at, into, on, from depending on context and suffix of following word
|փորձութիւն
|portsutyun
|temptation
|Eng. peril -utyun = -tion
|այլ
|ayl
|but
|Eng. else
|փրկեա
|prg-ya
|deliver
|rescue, save, as in Prg-ich, Savior, –ya=thou, you singular, command
|ի
|i
|from
|Eng. in=from due to suffix char-e
|չարէ
|char-e
|evil
|ch=not, ar=create, as in ar-ar-ich=Creator, constructive – creative vs. destructive – evil, -e=from