Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters and the “I don’t support Nikol but don’t want the other guys so I support Nikol but don’t have the courage to say so” crowd are outraged – OUTRAGED – that a theatrical performance about the execution of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife was staged in front of Armenia’s National Assembly yesterday Yerevan time.

Foreign-funded OC Media writing about Ceausescu performance.

Foreign-funded media outlets like OC Media have covered it and the aforementioned group of people are at the ready to talk about what a vulgar display it was.

Curious.

Curious because they must have forgotten that before Pashinyan took power, the ex-DJ who was one of his top aides and became his chief of staff, Eduard Aghajanyan, was celebrating (see below) the death of Eduard Sharmazanov, a member of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK). Except Sharmazanov didn’t die, he was alive and well – someone just hung a death banner, common in Armenia, and Aghajanyan thought it was a good idea to scornfully repost and thus celebrate it.

Fake Sharmazanov death banner reposted by Nikol Pashinyan aide Eduard Aghajanyan.

They also seem to forget the glee of those celebrating during a mock funeral of Armen Ashotyan, another member of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK).

Mock funeral of Armen Ashotyan.

Then there is the infamous episode with Zaruhi Postanjyan, of Raffi Hovannisian’s Heritage Party. Yes, the same Postanjyan who embarrassed Armenians the world over by falsely accusing Serzh Sargsyan in a public session of the PACE Assembly in Europe of spending millions of dollars in a casino in Monaco (and you wonder how rumors start).

Zaruhi Postanjyan burning effigies of government officials.

Postanjyan, as a sitting member of parliament, burned the effigies (see below) of President Serzh Sargsyan, Chief Justice Gagik Harutyunyan, and chief of the electoral commission Tigran Mukuchyan outside her home. A sitting member of parliament!

But the most ironical of these must be Nikol Pashinyan, when a representative in the National Assembly, “reminding” Serzh Sargsyan of the fate of Ceausescu…during a session of the National Assembly.

Nikol Pashinyan “reminds” Serzh Sargsyan about Nikolai Ceausescu’s fate.

Do you remember hearing any outrage from anybody? Do you remember even reading or hearing about any of these?

What I remember is laughter, applause, and cheer. Despicable laughter, applause, and cheer. Immoral laughter, applause, and cheer.

So you’ll excuse me if I don’t indulge the histrionics of anti-nationalist lamenting a performance about a dead Romanian dictator and his wife when they readily acclaimed or, worse, kept mum about the celebration of the dramatized killing of living Armenians.