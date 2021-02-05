Learning Armenian is a rewarding experience for any Armenian.

There are many resources out there but here are two high-quality books made freely available by Yerevan State University that we have included links to here.

Eastern Armenian

The official language of the Republic of Armenia, the Artsakh Republic, and used as the primary Armenian language in the Diaspora communities of Russia, Iran, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. Modern Eastern Armenian (outside of Iran) uses a reformed orthography that changed how Armenian was written.

Eastern Armenian has maintained the pronunciation of Classical Armenian and thus has more sounds than its counterpart in Western Armenian, making it slightly more difficult for someone unfamiliar with the sounds to learn. However, spelling in Eastern Armenian is easier for a non-native speaker because it is phonetic, whereas many words’ spelling in Western Armenian simply has to be memorized.

Study Eastern Armenian

You can access Dora Sakayan’s whole textbook on modern Eastern Armenian for free at the following link: Eastern Armenian for the English-speaking World.

Western Armenian

Most commonly spoken in the Middle East and in certain communities in Europe and the Americas, Western Armenian maintains the traditional orthography of Armenian but with updated pronunciation. This means that some sounds still extant in Eastern Armenian are no longer used in Western Armenian and thus may make it easier for an English-speaker to learn.

Study Western Armenian

You can access Dora Sakayan’s whole textbook on modern Western Armenian for free at the following link: Modern Western Armenian For The English-speaking World.

Dictionaries

The best resource for Armenian dictionaries is Nayiri.com, where there are over 100 digitized dictionaries of every kind.

You can either use the English to Armenian search, the Armenian to English search, or you can look at one of several Armenian-English dictionaries.

Other useful online Armenian dictionaries are Bararan, Wiktionary, and Calfa.

Բարի վայելում: