We are looking to expand our team and we have positions available in different areas.

We are an outlet strongly devoted to the Armenian Nation: our Church, our homeland, our people, our culture, our military, and our heroes. We are looking for individuals who will be as devoted as we are.

We are looking for team members in the following areas: writing, editing, design, social media, video, marketing, tech, and business development.

Please make sure you are familiar with our work. We are not looking for applications of happenstance: if you don’t know The Armenite, do not understand why we exist, or what work we are doing, you will only be wasting your time.

Most of our positions will be remote but will require regular digital and occasional in-person meetings.

Here is what it comes down to: we are looking for good, talented people who are ready to work and who are ready to be a part of the best Armenian media outfit on earth. If that’s you, apply here.