Armenia’s Geopolitics and Parallels in the Region: William Bairamian on Meet the Revolution Podcast [ARMENIAN]

The Armenite’s editor-in-chief, William Bairamian, joined Sepouh Abrahamian of the Meet the Revolution podcast on January 8, 2022, to discuss the geopolitics of Armenia and the region, touching upon Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Georgia.

You can listen to the podcast below or follow the link here; it is also available on Spotify and Google Podcasts.