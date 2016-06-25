The Latest
Noise Music: Experimental, Contemporary, Free
A representative of the experimental music scene in Armenia, Arash Azadi speaks to us about noise music before his workshop at the 2016 Hartak Festival.
Pop-Up Art in Armenia and the Woman Behind It
Pop-up art galleries – less formal art exhibitions – tend to showcase emerging artists. Anna Gargarian is the woman behind bringing the concept to Armenia.
The Guru of Ebru
Artist Robin Chuter, originally from the UK, speaks to us about his work with ebru art about which he will be presenting at the Hartak Festival 2016.
Hartak Festival 2.0: What’s New in 2016
The Hartak experience-sharing festival kicks off for the second time on June 25-26, 2016, featuring 60 workshops split between four different themes.
Armenia’s Love to Shakespeare by Zabelle Boyajian
April 23, 1916, marked 300 years since William Shakespeare’s death, inspiring one Armenian’s own poetic tribute.
Turkish Denial of Armenian Genocide Has Gone Crazy
With a long history, Turkish denial of the Armenian Genocide is nothing new. But as it’s become desperate, it’s also become increasingly crazy.
Politics
The OSCE Minsk Group is a Failure
A policy of appeasement has emboldened Azerbaijan and has increased the likelihood of war.
What Ceasefire? Life at the Armenia-Azerbaijan Line of Contact
The first in a series of stories from the Armenia-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
Armenian Constitutional Reform 2015: A Digest (Updated)
On December 6, 2015, Armenia voted on a constitutional reform which would change it to a parliamentary republic. We cover what happened.
After #ElectricYerevan, Attempt to Revive Protests (VIDEO)
A few protesters, led by Vaghinak Shushanyan, tried to regain the momentum of #ElectricYerevan by rushing into oncoming traffic on Baghramyan Avenue, trying to “occupy” it.
Culture
Love Song by Sayat Nova
The personal life of one of Armenia’s most legendary poets of love may have held more mystery than romance.
Welcome to My Soul Kitchen: The Sketches of Armenuhi Yeganyan
A Moscow-based illustrator explores the light and dark within us through her sketches.
Liberty by Michael Ghazarian Nalbandian
The dream of Armenia’s liberation was vehemently suppressed in Imperial Russia, but poet Michael Ghazarian Nalbandian found freedom in words.
Political or Just Pretty? The Public Perception of Street Art in Yerevan
Still an evolving arena, much can be said of street art in Yerevan. Here’s what the people of Armenia’s capital city make of the movement.
Society
Armenian Scholarships 2016
Our annual list of Armenian scholarships, grants, and fellowships for 2016.
Virtual Lynch Mob in Post-Referendum Armenia
Following Armenia’s constitutional referendum, a group of online vigilantes are using Facebook to exact mob justice on alleged fraudsters.
Hartak Festival: What’s “Experience Sharing,” Exactly?
The Hartak Festival is Armenia’s first “experience sharing” festival. But what is that?
The Singaporean Teen Who’s Learning Armenian: A Q&A With Karmun Khoo
Karmun Khoo has spent the last several months learning Armenian and writing about her journey on The Armenite. Now, she answers your questions.
History
An Epic Archaeological Dig is Rushing to Excavate a Massive 2,600-Year-Old Cemetery in Armenia
The necropolis at Teishebaini, a capital of the Kingdom of Urartu, is being excavated in Armenia before the North-South Highway is built.
American Gospel: Selling Mormon Salvation in the Ottoman Empire
Josiah Gagosian’s great-great grandfather converted to Mormonism in the 19th century — but he wasn’t the only Armenian who did.
In The Company of Emperors: The Story of Ethiopian Armenians
Ethio-jazz, architecture, and the Arba Lijoch, a group of 40 Armenian orphans from Jerusalem, tell the story of Armenians in one of Africa’s most ancient nations.
Fighting to Live: A Story About the Battle of Sardarabad
A semi-fictional story about the heroic Battle of Sardarabad.
Opinion
Checkmate: How Serzh Sargsyan Cornered His Foes – and Won
Approving the proposed changes to the Armenian constitution would be in the best interest of Armenia’s opposition. But, they’re against the reforms. Why?
Yes or No? Why Armenian Democracy Would Benefit from Parliamentarism
Would Armenian democracy benefit under a parliamentary system or should it remain as a presidential system?
No, Russia Does Not Want War in Nagorno-Karabakh
Pietro Shakarian responds to Richard Giragosian’s piece in Al-Jazeera claiming that Russia wants war in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Manufacturing Clichés: Turk-Hating Armenians and Genocide Obsession
Meline Toumani and Arman Grigoryan write opinion pieces about topics they know little about and create clichés – one of a genocide-obsessed people and another of the Turk-hating Armenian – that they then attack to prove their foregone conclusions.
Photography
A Monument of Mystery: The Garages of Yerevan [PHOTO]
Amid the open spaces of Armenia’s capital are tall boxes made from metal and painted with all types of color. These are the garages of Yerevan.
Power Protest: #ElectricYerevan in Pictures [PHOTO]
Moving images from the #ElectricYerevan protest in Armenia by Tatevik Vardanyan.
It’s Apricot Season in Armenia: Let the Picking Begin! [PHOTO]
Every year, around June, villagers in Armenia get together to collect apricots for summer’s harvest. This year, there are pictures.
Passing Through: Public Transportation in Yerevan [PHOTO]
Shot through windows of people taking public transportation in Yerevan, we have a glimpse inside everyday life in Armenia’s capital.